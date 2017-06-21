Illegal Benton City pot grows net plants worth $1.6M

The search for a suspect in a domestic dispute led to the discovery of $1.6 million of illegal marijuana in Benton City.
No one had been arrested as of Wednesday evening, but the suspects involved in the two large, unlicensed growing operations have been identified, said the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies and gang team members seized 1,600 plants.
A news release from Sheriff Jerry Hatcher said his deputies responded Monday to the domestic disturbance call. An arrest warrant was issued as part of the investigation into that incident.
The next day, deputies and gang team members went to the North Ninth Street home in an attempt to find the person. During the search they found the two grow operations, the news release said.
The growers apparently tapped into the Benton Irrigation District’s line to water the plants, Hatcher said.
