June 21, 2017 3:12 PM

Breaking: Train collides with fuel truck near Plymouth

By Cameron Probert

Emergency crews are responding to a train and semi truck hauling fuel collision Wednesday just outside of Plymouth.

Medical personnel are working to help the injured truck driver get flown to a hospital, according to initial reports.

The crash sparked fires in the area but they are reported to be under control or extinguished, said officials at the scene.

The wreck was near Christy Road.

Plymouth is along the Columbia River in southern Benton County about 30 miles from Kennewick.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

