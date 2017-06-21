Samantha Small
Woman accused of child rape wanted by Kennewick police

Kennewick Police are looking for a woman accused of raping a child.

Police began hunting for Samantha L.R. Small, 24, also known as Samantha Proffitt, after she failed to appear for a court hearing related to a charge of second-degree child rape, said Crime Stoppers of Tri-Cities.

Small is 5-foot-3, 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She has “Sweetest Girl” tattooed on her stomach, three stars on her left hip and “820” on her left hand.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 800-222-8477 or go online to www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org. Crime Stoppers offers up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a felony suspect.

