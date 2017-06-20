A teen took at Plymouth Voyager without permission and began racing through residential streets Monday night.
Crime

June 20, 2017 6:18 PM

He was driving a mini van 100 mph in Kennewick. He’s just 15.

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

A teen couldn’t wait until he got a driver’s license before getting in trouble behind the wheel.

Several witnesses spotted the 15-year-old racing through the residential neighborhoods around Sixth Avenue and Kingwood Street at 9:56 p.m. Monday, said Kennewick police.

He reached speeds of 100 mph behind the wheel of a Plymouth Voyager.

He hit a curb, a woman’s car and nearly hit pedestrians, before parking and running into an East Kennewick house.

The car’s owner didn’t know the teen took the van.

Police arrived within minutes of several 911 calls, said Sgt. Randy Maynard.

The teen was booked into the juvenile justice center on suspicion of taking a vehicle without permission, reckless driving, hit-and-run and driving without a license.

