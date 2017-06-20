The U.S. Marshals Service is warning people about a recent scam using the names of law enforcement officers and courthouse addresses.
The U.S. Marshals Service is warning people about a recent scam using the names of law enforcement officers and courthouse addresses. File Tri-City Herald
The U.S. Marshals Service is warning people about a recent scam using the names of law enforcement officers and courthouse addresses. File Tri-City Herald

Crime

June 20, 2017 6:07 PM

U.S. Marshals issue warning about 2 phone scams

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

The U.S. Marshals Service is warning people about an increase in two nationwide phone scams.

In one, the caller demands the victim pays a fine or else face arrest for an infraction, such as failing to show up for jury duty.

In another, the caller tells the victim, they won the Publishers Clearinghouse Sweepstakes, and they need to pay a fee to claim the prize, the U.S. Marshals Service said in a news release.

The scammers will provide badge numbers, the names of law enforcement officers and federal judges along with courthouse addresses to make themselves appear credible.

Often victims are told they can avoid arrest if they buy a prepaid debit or gift card, and read the numbers over the phone.

The Marshals Service advises people to not share personal or financial information with people they don’t know.

People can contact the U.S. District Court of Eastern Washington to confirm court orders.

If someone is a victim of a phone scam, they should contact the U.S. Marshals Service’s local office at 509-946-9423.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Richland police looking for man who shot at casino

Richland police looking for man who shot at casino 0:09

Richland police looking for man who shot at casino
Kennewick police find water pipe break 0:17

Kennewick police find water pipe break
Pasco man beats stretch limousine with a 2x4 0:07

Pasco man beats stretch limousine with a 2x4

View More Video