Wanted: Credit card scammer continues to target Tri-City residents

Tri-City police are continuing to search for a man connected with a flurry of credit card fraud.
Crime Stoppers of Tri-Cities issued a call for people who may recognize the man. He appears to be 25 to 30, with a slim build, short hair and clean shaven. He may be driving or riding in a white pickup truck.
Pasco police said the man used the information from eight credit cards to buy gift cards at Walmart.
Richland police announced Monday they joined the search for the man.
Police did not release information about how many cards the man used, but people from throughout the Tri-Cities and as far away as Yakima and Hermiston have been victims.
The information may have been swiped using a “skimmer,” Pasco police said. The device attaches to the front of a card reader. As the victim uses the machine, the device stores the card’s information, so the crook can pick it up later.
Anyone with information about who the man is can contact Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or through the organization’s website, www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org. Information leading to the man’s arrest may lead to an up to $1,000 reward.
