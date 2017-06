A woman died Monday afternoon when she lost control of her car on Interstate 82 south of Kennewick.

She was apparently alone in the car when it ran off the road and over a steep embankment about three miles north of Coffin Road.

The hillside is so steep, special emergency crews from the Kennewick Fire Department are needed to help recover her body.

Benton County Fire District 1 is also at the scene. The Washington State Patrol is investigating the crash.

