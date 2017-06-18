1 dead, 3 injured in crash near edge of Hanford Reach National Monument

One person died and three people were injured in a crash near the edge of the Hanford Reach National Monument early Sunday morning.
Emilio Martinez Silva, 18, of Othello, was driving a Buick Regal east on Highway 24 about 14 miles frpm Othello at 4:05 a.m.
His car crossed the center line and hit a Honda Odyssey traveling west, according to the Washington State Patrol.
One of two passengers in the Honda, Victor Martinez Ibarra, 36, of Mattawa, died at the scene, according to police reports.
The driver of the Honda, Jesus Mendoza Salazar, 42, and the other passenger, Ana L. Castro Analco, 33, both of Othello, were taken to Othello Community Hospital, along with Martinez Silva.
Everyone in the two cars was wearing a seatbelt.
A state patrol detective has been assigned to lead the investigation into the cause of the crash.
