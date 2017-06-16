Washington State Patrol telling drivers to stay right, except to pass

The Washington State Patrol is sending a message to drivers — stay out of the left lane unless you’re passing.
The state patrol is conducting a statewide campaign to curb people camping in the left lane. Increased focus on people refusing to move right starts June 20 and continues to June 22.
The campaign comes after numerous requests by people, the state patrol said. State law requires vehicles to stay in the right lane except when they’re passing.
When people stay in the passing lane for long periods of time, it can lead to road rage, aggressive driving, traffic and congestion, the state patrol said. Last year, troopers stopped 16,453 drivers, who wouldn’t leave the left lane.
Drivers caught violating the law can face a $136 ticket.
“The Washington State Patrol would like to remind everyone to save their camping for the wilderness,” according to a state patrol news release. “Help us avoid the negative consequences of left lane camping by keeping right except to pass.”
