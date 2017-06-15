Richland police respond after teen fires airsoft rifle, scaring children

A teen firing an airsoft rifle into the air sent triggered concerns of Richland residents Thursday afternoon.
Richland police responded to reports of someone firing a gun into the air in the 1600 block of Jadwin Avenue.
A group of children were playing with airsoft guns outside of the residence, when the teen exited an fired an airsoft rifle four times into the air and scared some of the children, Richland police Capt. Mike Cobb said.
Police confiscated the airsofts to make sure everyone was safe, he said.
Comments