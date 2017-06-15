Man triggered two Richland schools to lock their doors

A man, spotted with a handgun, triggered two Richland schools to lock their doors Thursday afternoon.
People allegedly spotted Austin Baluska, 21, in the 2000 block of Mahan Avenue with a gun, Richland police Capt. Mike Cobb said. Officers contacted Chief Joseph Middle School and Sacajawea Elementary School about the potential threat.
Investigators believe he was trespassing at the time.
Both school were locked down, Cobb said. The restrictions were lifted after roughly half an hour.
Police did not find Baluska in the area of the schools, he said. They believed he was heading toward a home in the 2000 block of Newcomer Street. Officers did not find him at the residence.
Baluska is described as a 6-foot-8, 220 pound male.
If people have any information about where Baluska is they should call 509-628-0333. If people see him, they should contact 911.
