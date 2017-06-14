West Richland boy, 16, charged as adult for pointing gun at father

A 16-year-old boy has been charged as an adult for allegedly pointing a gun at his father when the older man picked up his son’s backpack.
Dalton J. Holliday, of West Richland, pleaded innocent Tuesday in Benton County Superior Court to one count each of second-degree assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
The assault includes an allegation of domestic violence and a firearm enhancement, which could bring a longer sentence if Holliday is convicted.
Court documents show that Holliday became angry on June 7 when his father, David, said the teen could not use a family car.
Then, as the father held the teen’s backpack, Holliday walked out of the house, returned and pulled out a Ruger handgun, documents said. The teen allegedly told his father to drop the backpack, and the father complied.
Documents do not disclose what was in the backpack.
Deputy Prosecutor Terry Bloor wrote in court documents that Holliday eventually lowered his arms, at which point his father was able to get the gun away from him.
Holliday admitted to pointing the gun, which reportedly was stolen, documents said.
The teen has an Aug. 7 trial date. He is being held in juvenile detention on $10,000 bail.
Kristin M. Kraemer: 509-582-1531, @KristinMKraemer
