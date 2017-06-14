Kennewick man threatens girlfriend, flees, then returns

A Kennewick man is in jail after reportedly stuffing a rag into his girlfriend’s mouth and holding a knife to her throat.
Bert Morgan, 51, is accused of climbing on top of his sleeping girlfriend about 9 p.m. Tuesday and allegedly forcing a rag into her mouth, said Kennewick police.
When she resisted and tried to scream, he allegedly held a knife to her neck, police said.
He eventually drove away from the home on the 2000 block of South Rainier Place before police arrived.
About six hours later, officers spotted Morgan’s car at the home and tried to knocking on the door.
When he wouldn’t answer, police used emergency lights, sirens and a loudspeaker to try to get him to come outside. They finally received a search warrant, went inside and arrested him.
Morgan was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of second-degree assault/domestic violence and felony harassment.
