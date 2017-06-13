2 seriously hurt when car pulls into semi’s path near Hermiston

A Boardman man and a 13-year-old boy were seriously hurt when the man pulled into the path of an oncoming semi truck near Hermiston.
Markus Smith, 20, was stopped at the stop sign at the top of the exit ramp at Highway 207 and Interstate 84. He then pulled his Pontiac into the path of a truck headed north on Highway 207 about 10:30 a.m. Monday, said the Oregon State Police.
The car sideswiped the truck, spun around and hit another truck stopped on the highway facing south and waiting to turn east onto the interstate.
Smith was taken to Good Shepherd Hospital in Boardman. The teen suffered critical injuries and was flown by Life Flight to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland and then to a Spokane hospital, said OSP.
The truck drivers, Kevin Helzer, 56, of Hermiston, and Glen Sharp, 53, of Umatilla, were not hurt.
The crash is being investigated by troopers from Hermiston with help from the Oregon State Police Reconstruction Unit, the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, Hermiston Fire and Rescue and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Comments