Suspect caught in fatal Hermiston shooting

Tyree Q. Houfmuse is in police custody about two weeks after James Cragun was killed at a Hermiston apartment complex.
Umatilla police arrested Houfmuse, 35, during a Monday afternoon traffic stop. Houfmuse, who has ties to the Tri-Cities and Hermiston, was later taken to the Umatilla County jail.
“Since the killing of James Cragun, our agency has been in constant contact with our local partner agencies,” Hermiston Police Chief Jason Edmiston said. “The arrest of Mr. Houfmuse is a great example of teamwork on display.”
A Hermiston detective worked with Umatilla police to filter information and tips, Edmiston said.
Cragun was shot at least once and died at his Southwest 13th Place apartment complex. Houfmuse was named as a person of interest in the shooting, and police began looking for him.
In 2014, Houfmuse was accused of seriously wounding Anthony L. Asselin, his then girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend.
After two trials, a Benton County jury found Houfmuse acted in self-defense in the shooting, but convicted him of felony gun possession.
He was sentenced to a year and eight months.
