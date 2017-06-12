Man allegedly linked to eight robberies arrested Monday

Pasco police arrested Juan Delatorre Monday in connection with eight convenience store robberies.
The robberies started early Thursday morning when Delatorre, 20, allegedly demanded money from the clerks at two convenience stores in Kennewick and two in Sunnyside, according to Kennewick police.
The robberies continued early Saturday morning. Delatorre is suspected of entering a Pasco 7-Eleven at roughly 2:55 a.m. and saying he needed money to help his daughter. He allegedly showed the clerk a pistol tucked into a waistband.
The clerk refused to turn over any money, and the robber left.
Delatorre allegedly crossed into Kennewick and struck a Canal Drive Conoco, a 27th Avenue Circle K and Garfield Mart on Garfield Street. The final crime took place at 3:46 a.m. Saturday.
