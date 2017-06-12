Crime

June 12, 2017 4:15 PM

Connell woman hurt in highway hit-and-run near Pasco

Tri-City Herald

A Connell woman was hospitalized Monday morning when the car she was in was hit by a passing car. Then, the driver kept going.

The accident happened just minutes before 9 a.m. about 10 miles north of Pasco on Highway 395.

An unknown driver in a brown passenger car was headed south and tried to change lanes, running into a Pontiac Aztek driven by Arturo Sanchez-Morales, 44, of Connell.

He wasn’t injured but his passenger, Maria D. Osimea, 46, of Connell, was. She was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Richland police looking for man who shot at casino

Richland police looking for man who shot at casino 0:09

Richland police looking for man who shot at casino
Kennewick police find water pipe break 0:17

Kennewick police find water pipe break
Pasco man beats stretch limousine with a 2x4 0:07

Pasco man beats stretch limousine with a 2x4

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos