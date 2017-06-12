Connell woman hurt in highway hit-and-run near Pasco

A Connell woman was hospitalized Monday morning when the car she was in was hit by a passing car. Then, the driver kept going.
The accident happened just minutes before 9 a.m. about 10 miles north of Pasco on Highway 395.
An unknown driver in a brown passenger car was headed south and tried to change lanes, running into a Pontiac Aztek driven by Arturo Sanchez-Morales, 44, of Connell.
He wasn’t injured but his passenger, Maria D. Osimea, 46, of Connell, was. She was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital.
