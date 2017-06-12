3 hurt in highway crash near Prosser

Three people were hurt in a crash just west of Prosser on Sunday night after troopers say a pickup hit an SUV as it changed lanes.
Coralea Pickett-Farris, 53, of Sunnyside, was heading west in her Ford F-150 pickup on Interstate 82 around 7:15 p.m., said the Washington State Patrol.
When she changed lanes, her pickup hit a Ford Explorer driven by Lori Fulk, 56, and with passenger Arnold Fulk, 58, both of Elma, troopers said.
Both vehicles then rolled into the median.
All three were taken to PMH Medical Center in Prosser, troopers said. Their conditions was not immediately available.
The cause of the crash is under investigation, along with possible use of drugs or alcohol, said the WSP.
