One woman injured in Sunday morning hit-and-run on Highway 395

A Sunday morning hit-and-run on Highway 395 north of Pasco left one woman injured.
Arturo Sanchez-Morales, 44, of Connell, was driving a 2003 Pontiac Aztek south at 8:58 a.m. when a car changed lanes roughly 10 miles north of Pasco and struck his vehicle, the Washington State Patrol said.
The suspect’s vehicle, described as a brown passenger car, fled the scene.
The passenger in the Aztek, Maria D. Osimea, 46, of Connell, was taken to Trios Health. She is in stable condition.
The Washington State Patrol is investigating the collision.
