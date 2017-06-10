Police searching for suspect in early Saturday morning robberies

Police are searching for a suspect in a string of early Saturday morning crimes.
The man demanded money at a Pasco 7-Eleven, a Canal Drive Conoco, a 27th Avenue Circle K and Garfield Mart on Garfield Street, Kennewick and Pasco police said.
The crimes started in Pasco at 2:55 a.m. where the suspect showed the clerk the butt of the handgun that was tucked into his waistband. He told the clerk he needed the money for his daughter, Pasco police said.
He left the store empty handed.
It’s unknown whether the suspect received money in the Kennewick robberies.
Witnesses described the suspect as small man in his 20s with a light mustache wearing dark clothing.
People with information can contact Kennewick police at 509-628-0333 or Pasco Police at 509-545-3510.
Anyone who knows where the man is should call 911.
