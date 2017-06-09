Crime

June 09, 2017 5:48 PM

Drive-by shooting reported by Kennewick Jet Mart Conoco

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

Kennewick police would like to hear from witnesses of a drive-by shooting Friday morning at the Jet Mart Conoco on Volland Street.

A vehicle drove by the Jet Mart about 8:20 a.m., and the driver or a passenger shot several rounds from a gun.

Police said early Friday afternoon that they had found no bullet holes in the area and no one was injured.

There were witnesses but they did not stick around until law enforcement arrived, according to police reports

Anyone who saw or heard anything is asked to call 509-628-0333.

