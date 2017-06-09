Kennewick man jailed for heroin, marijuana after police dog searches car on I-5

Careless driving helped Oregon law enforcement catch a Kennewick man accused of importing marijuana and possession of heroin.
Thursday morning an Oregon State Police trooper with a drug detection dog stopped a 2002 Mercedes on Interstate 5 in Cottage Grove.
Cesar Martinez, 26, of Kennewick, the driver, was following too close and was driving while his license was suspended, according to the Oregon State Police.
That was just the start of his problems.
The canine helped find about 1.2 pounds of heroin and 1.5 pounds of marijuana in the car, according to a police report.
Martinez and his passengers, Jose E. Pineda, 26, and Jayson J. McKinley, 29, both of Los Angeles, were arrested on suspicion of possession of heroin.
Martinez also was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana and importing marijuana.
All three were taken to the Lane County jail.
