June 08, 2017 2:59 PM

2 in custody after stabbing at College Place middle school

Two people, reportedly students with weapons, are in police custody following a stabbing attack at a middle school in College Place on Thursday.

John Sager Middle School officials said no students were injured and they will be released from school at the normal time. Buses were going to run on schedule.

Students will be released to the back of the school, said the district website. After-school activities and sports were canceled for the day.

Walla Walla firefighters reported sending medics to help College Place fire emergency officials at the school just before 2 p.m.

Two students reportedly attacked someone with a knife or spear, according to initial social media accounts from fire officials.

“At least one victim with injuries to the head,” said Walla Walla firefighters.

The Walla Walla police and sheriff’s deputies are helping, along with College Place police and the Washington State Patrol.

