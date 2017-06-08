Two Kennewick stores robbed at knifepoint Thursday

The Kennewick Police Department are looking for a man who robbed two convenience stores early Thursday morning.
The robber entered the Circle K store at 1002 S. Washington St. and showed a knife while demanding money. Possibly the same man with a knife robbed the Jet Mart at 1001 N. Volland St.
The police department released no other details, but confirmed no one was hurt.
Anyone with information about the crime are encouraged to call 509-628-0333 or to remain anonymous, call crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 and reference case number KPD 17-20479.
