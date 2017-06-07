Teen caught with $8,500 in stolen marijuana from Finley store

A 17-year-old was caught “green” handed with a load of marijuana stolen from a Finley pot store.
Green2Go Recreational Cannabis store was broken into at 2 a.m. Sunday.
The thief filled a backpack and duffel bag with 8,500 in stolen marijuana products, said Benton County sheriff Sgt. Bob Brockman.
And while his face was caught on the surveillance video, Brockman said detectives didn’t know who he was. Then they got an anonymous tip that led them to a home on the 800 block of Gray Street in Pasco.
Deputies searched the home Tuesday and found most of the stolen marijuana in the teen’s room. The teen, originally from the west side of the state, was staying at his girlfriend’s home.
He was taken to the juvenile detention center in Kennewick.
