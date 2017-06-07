Salvador Lopez-Vidal
Salvador Lopez-Vidal Courtesy Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers
Salvador Lopez-Vidal Courtesy Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers

Crime

June 07, 2017 6:16 PM

Alleged child rapist arrested at U.S.-Mexico border, eight months after he left Finley

By Kristin M. Kraemer

kkraemer@tricityherald.com

A man who fled to Mexico last year after being charged with repeatedly raping a Finley girl was caught Wednesday trying to get back into the United States.

Salvador Lopez-Vidal, 23, was arrested attempting to re-enter illegally at the San Diego, Calif., border crossing, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Jerry Hatcher said in a news release that his office was notified of Lopez-Vidal’s arrest by agents with Immigration Customs Enforcement.

A nationwide warrant had been issued in October by Judge Vic VanderSchoor in Benton County Superior Court. The warrant had bail set at $250,000.

Lopez-Vidal now is held in a San Diego County jail awaiting extradition to Washington to stand trial on four counts of first-degree rape of a child and two counts of first-degree child molestation.

The jail’s website shows he was booked at 1:06 p.m. by U.S. Border Patrol.

The grade-school girl, after watching a personal body safety presentation, disclosed Oct. 18 that someone had inappropriately touched her. She was crying and shaking as she named Lopez-Vidal, and told the school official that she had never told anyone, according to court documents.

In a follow-up interview, the girl gave details about each alleged interaction with Lopez-Vidal. She said there were times that he would either place a hand over her mouth while he was raping her, or would give her a sign to be quiet, documents said.

Investigators learned that Lopez-Vidal had talked to a relative in California who said, if he was guilty, he needed to leave for Mexico because he was facing a long prison sentence, documents said.

Lopez-Vidal did not return to work as scheduled once the allegations surfaced. It was earlier believed that he took off to either Sacramento, Calif., or Mexico.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Richland police looking for man who shot at casino

Richland police looking for man who shot at casino 0:09

Richland police looking for man who shot at casino
Kennewick police find water pipe break 0:17

Kennewick police find water pipe break
Pasco man beats stretch limousine with a 2x4 0:07

Pasco man beats stretch limousine with a 2x4

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos