Man hurt when he loses control of van north of Pasco

Inattention is being blamed for a crash on Highway 395 north of Pasco in Franklin County on Tuesday afternoon.
Frank C. Martin, 34, of Airway Heights, was driving south about 22 miles from Pasco, when he lost control of his van, said the Washington State Patrol.
The van left the road to the right and rolled down an embankment at 1:31 p.m., said WSP.
Martin, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco.
The state patrol said he would be charged with second-degree negligent driving.
