Kennewick thief tries his luck stealing lottery tickets

A Kennewick thief wanted to try his luck Monday night.
When the clerk at an Ely Street convenience store went outside at 11:39 p.m. to help a customer with a propane canister, the thief reached across the counter and grabbed some lottery scratch tickets.
Now, the cops are looking for him, and they have his photo. Surveillance cameras caught the theft on video.
The suspect was dressed in a gray Assassin’s Creed hat and a gray T-shirt, and has several tattoos on his arms.
Anyone with information on him is asked to call 509-628-0333.
