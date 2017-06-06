A thief reached across the counter of a Kennewick convenience store and swiped lotto tickets Monday night.
A thief reached across the counter of a Kennewick convenience store and swiped lotto tickets Monday night. Kennewick Police Department
A thief reached across the counter of a Kennewick convenience store and swiped lotto tickets Monday night. Kennewick Police Department

Crime

June 06, 2017 6:44 PM

Kennewick thief tries his luck stealing lottery tickets

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

A Kennewick thief wanted to try his luck Monday night.

When the clerk at an Ely Street convenience store went outside at 11:39 p.m. to help a customer with a propane canister, the thief reached across the counter and grabbed some lottery scratch tickets.

Now, the cops are looking for him, and they have his photo. Surveillance cameras caught the theft on video.

The suspect was dressed in a gray Assassin’s Creed hat and a gray T-shirt, and has several tattoos on his arms.

Anyone with information on him is asked to call 509-628-0333.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Richland police looking for man who shot at casino

Richland police looking for man who shot at casino 0:09

Richland police looking for man who shot at casino
Kennewick police find water pipe break 0:17

Kennewick police find water pipe break
Pasco man beats stretch limousine with a 2x4 0:07

Pasco man beats stretch limousine with a 2x4

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos