June 06, 2017 6:39 PM

Driver leads Pasco officers on chase, escapes on foot

By Cameron Probert

A driver left his car behind Monday night after leading Pasco police on a eight-minute chase through the city.

At roughly 11 p.m., a police officer spotted a Honda Civic run two stop signs in the area of Ainsworth Street near Second Avenue. The driver sped away when officers signaled him to stop.

The chase wound through city streets reaching speeds of 60 mph until the driver abandoned his car near the intersection of North Seventh Avenue and Lincoln Avenue, and took off on foot, Sgt Scott Warren said.

While the Honda wasn’t stolen, the license plate came from a different car.

The driver is described as a tall man last seen wearing a green hoodie, black shorts and white shoes.

Anyone with information should call 509-545-3421.

