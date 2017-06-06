Kennewick police search for uncle who beat up ‘disrespectful’ nephew

Kennewick police are hunting for two men involved in a fight over a disrespectful son.
A 22-year-old man was reportedly “disrespecting” his mother, while his uncle, Cory Williams, 28, was visiting the home with another friend, Bravis Brown, 40.
Sgt. Randy Maynard said Williams allegedly grabbed a glass or bottle and attacked his nephew. And Brown reportedly prevented the young man’s 17-year-old girlfriend from calling police.
The fight happened on the 4000 block of 12th Avenue at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Williams and Brown took off after the fight before police arrived. The nephew’s injuries required stitches, said Maynard.
Williams faces possible assault charges, and Brown may be charged with unlawful imprisonment.
Anyone with information about the men, is asked to call Kennewick police at 509-628-0333.
