One woman injured in Monday afternoon collision on Highway 240

One woman was injured in a Monday afternoon crash that tied up traffic on Highway 240 for roughly two hours.
Kyara Zepeda, 20, of Kennewick, was driving a 2015 Chrysler 200 west on the highway at roughly 4:15 p.m. when traffic in front of her slowed.
She was allegedly too close to a 2012 Toyota Scion driven by Lindsey G. Herberholz, 31, Puyallup, and struck it. The collision pushed the Scion into the 2013 Ford 150 pickup in front of it, the Washington State Patrol said.
Herberholz was taken to Kadlec Medical Center for treatment.
Zepeda, and the driver of the truck, Darrell J. Lang, 63, of Prosser, were not injured.
The state patrol cited Zepeda with following too closely.
The collision tied up traffic on the highway for roughly two hours.
