2 dead in Franklin County crash north of Mesa

Two people died in a crash north of Mesa in Franklin County Monday afternoon.
German Negrete, 17, of Moses Lake, was driving a Ford Focus north on Highway 17 about 13 miles north of Mesa at 4 p.m.
He pulled into the southbound lane to pass traffic and hit a Ram pickup driven by Joseph Richard, 50, of Boise, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Both Negrete and his passenger, Magdalena G. Diaz, 61, of Moses Lake, died at the scene, according to police reports. The state patrol has not determined if either was wearing a seat belt.
Richard, who was using a seat belt, was not injured, according to the state patrol
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Comments