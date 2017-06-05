Cause of death for Kennewick baby remains unknown

The death of a 7-week-old Kennewick boy remains uncertain despite an autopsy Monday morning.
Benton County Coroner John Hansens said he will need to wait until laboratory tests are finished before determining how the child died.
Kennewick police officers and medics arrived at the Highlands Apartments about 5:35 a.m. on Thursday and found the infant dead.
The autopsy found no specific injuries or signs of illness, said Hansens.
The Washington State Patrol Crime Lab is expected to take about eight weeks to finish its analysis.
