Grandview police investigating gang fight that ended in gunshots, bullet lodged in apartment wall

No one was hurt Saturday night when a bullet pierced the outer wall of a Grandview apartment.
The police call was one of two at 8:20 p.m. that involved gunshots just several blocks away from each other.
Officers first responded to Westside Market, 500 Euclid St., for reports of a fight outside. Another call reported hearing at least five gunshots in the area at the same time, according to a Grandview police news release.
No one was at the scene when police arrived, but officers found several shell casings on the ground.
A surveillance video showed what police described as a fight between local gang members in the parking lot. Shots were fired as the parties separated, the news release said.
Officers will send the shell casings to the lab to see if they match the bullet that was taken from the wall of the apartment complex several blocks away.
“This type of crime is very unusual for us. We take it very seriously when this type of thing happens,” said Police Chief Kal Fuller, who responded to assist officers Saturday night. “What information we have gathered will be passed on to our detective for follow up. Our goal is to keep Grandview a safe place to live.”
Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call the Grandview Police Department at 509-882-2000.
