Police: 2 adults, 1 teen caught spray painting Kennewick overpass

Two adults and a teenager were caught Friday allegedly spray painting on a Kennewick overpass near railroad tracks.
Police were called to the 1300 block of Falls Avenue for a report of a suspicious vehicle parked next to the tracks.
Luke Fritts, 26, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree criminal trespass and destruction or removal of property. Jail records show Fritts was released from the Benton County a couple hours later after posting bail.
Kylie Murphy, 21, was arrested on suspicion of trespassing on railroad property, according to police. However, online jail records don’t show Murphy ever being booked in.
Police said the 16-year-old boy was turned over to his parents. Benton County prosecutors will review the case to determine if any charges are warranted against the teen.
