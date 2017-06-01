Former Kennewick math teacher gets jail time for molesting teen

A young teen girl suffering from depression and anxiety said she looked to her sensei as an adult mentor to help her through life’s issues.
She felt safe being around and talking to her teacher, Oscar Perez Garnica, and her family was comfortable with letting him drive the girl to and from martial arts classes.
Garnica at the time was the owner of Choice Martial Arts in Richland and a Kennewick High math teacher.
But any progress the teen had made in healing was shattered when Garnica sexually assaulted her and sent her text messages trying to set up a secret rendezvous to have sex.
The girl, who spoke to a community corrections officer in April, said she felt betrayed, can’t trust anyone right now and is defensive toward people who look like Garnica. Her family has since moved out of the Tri-Cities to get away from him.
Garnica, 48, recently was sentenced to eight months in jail.
He’s been locked up since late March after pleading guilty in Benton County Superior Court to one count of third-degree child molestation.
Judge Bruce Spanner granted a defense request that Garnica be allowed to do the time on work release, which means he is released from the jail to go to his job at a local processing plant and must report back after his shift is over.
Once done with the jail term, Garnica then will be on community supervision for three years.
Garnica was placed on administrative leave from his job at Kennewick High when the allegations surfaced last August. He had been with the school since 2006. He later resigned.
He also had been the girls bowling coach, starting in 2008 until he stepped down in February 2016.
Garnica no longer owns the martial arts school on Wellsian Way.
The girl told Richland police she had been helping Garnica with an expansion project at the dojo when Garnica invited her to sit on his lap. She had been moving items at the time.
Garnica kissed her shoulder and touched her inappropriately, then the two began kissing, court documents said. The girl said she then stood up and nothing more happened.
The teacher and student left the dojo together to get something to eat before he drove her home. The two had talked about having sex, with Garnica saying he would bring “gloves,” referring to condoms, documents said.
The teen met with her counselor the following day and disclosed the contact with Garnica. When she learned the counselor had to report her teacher, the girl asked her mother to drive her to the martial arts school so she could talk to Garnica.
Garnica eventually approached the mother at the dojo, said there had been an allegation of inappropriate conduct, and tried to claim that his hand must have slipped while he was hugging the teen as she sat on his lap, court documents said.
He denied any intentional wrongdoing.
The girl told police she had deleted all text messages from Garnica on her cellphone.
However, phone records showed more than 400 text messages between the girl and Garnica from late July until Aug. 9, when the girl’s mother took her phone away and got a civil court order for Garnica to have no contact with the teen.
Many of the messages were sent between midnight and 3 a.m., including after Garnica knew police were being contacted, documents said. Garnica had told the teen in one text that she brings “happiness and smiles to my life.”
After pleading guilty, Garnica told a community corrections officer that the girl had instigated the contact by approaching him when he was alone in his dojo office, according to his presentencing report.
He claimed the girl’s pants were unbuttoned when she sat on his lap, and that she made advances on him even as he told the girl to stop, the report said.
Garnica further told the community corrections officer that he doesn’t view the teen as a victim because she was a willing participant, and said he thought one year of probation would be adequate punishment for inappropriately touching the girl.
Kristin M. Kraemer: 509-582-1531, @KristinMKraemer
