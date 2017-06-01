2 arrested in smash-and-grab caught on tape

Two men caught on tape breaking into a Kennewick convenience store last week have been arrested.
The police department posted images of the two, who were caught on tape breaking the front window of the Super Mini Mart, 2400 W. Kennewick Ave. After breaking the glass, the two were recorded repeatedly entering the store to take cartons of cigarettes and cases of beer.
Brandon Medina, 19, turned himself in after learning his photo was on the department’s Facebook page. The second suspect is an unidentified Southridge High School student, 17, who turned himself over to the school’s resource officer.
Both are described as homeless and now face burglary charges.
