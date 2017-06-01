Driver who tried to change clothes while eluding cops is arrested

A man who refused to pull over when stopped by cops, then tried to crawl into the back seat and change his clothes while his car was still moving was arrested Thursday morning on drug and other charges.
The Kennewick Police Department reports on its Facebook page that detectives attempted to stop a vehicle at Fourth and Vancouver Street. The driver did not pull over and instead kept driving at normal speed for several blocks.
Officers saw the car rolling through a stop sign at Fifth and Rainier Street while the driver crawled into the back seat and tried to change clothes.
Miguel Angel Montalvo, 18, was arrested after the car stopped at a curb. His passenger, 23, was released.
Montalvo was booked into the Benton County jail on charges of eluding officers and possession of methamphetamine. His vehicle was impounded for a drug search.
Comments