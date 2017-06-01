Prosser City Hall closed over ‘suicide-by-cop’ threat

Prosser City Hall was evacuated late Thursday after dispatchers received a credible threat that a suicidal resident intended to provoke police officers into killing him.
Prosser City Manager Daved Stockdale said dispatchers received a call about 4:15 p.m. Thursday from a woman who warned her distraught husband planned to commit “suicide by cop” after a domestic dispute.
The man claimed he was going to go to city hall, which also houses the city’s police station, armed with a BB gun.
Stockdale said there were seven employees and three citizens in the building at the time. City hall was locked down and evacuated, triggering a flurry of comments on social media.
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office responded because the suspect was reportedly in the county at the time.
Stockdale said the threat is over and city hall, 601 Seventh St., will reopen at as normal at 8 a.m. Friday. It’s unclear if the man was arrested.
Prosser is the seat for Benton County.
