Seniors beware of new Medicare scams

Seniors are being warned not to fall for new Medicare scams.
Medicare will be sending beneficiaries new cards in April 2018 that no longer include Social Security numbers
Scammers claiming to be with Medicare are calling people now and asking them to confirm information to receive the new card, according to the Washington State Office of the Insurance Commissioner.
Some say there is a charge for the new card, and others are collecting information like Social Security numbers for identity theft purposes.
The state insurance commissioner says there is no charge for the new Medicare card and Medicare will never call asking for identifying information.
If a call is suspicious, hang up and call the state’s Senior Medicare Patrol at 800-562-6900.
Comments