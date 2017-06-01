New Medicare cards will no longer include Social Security numbers that make them a target for scammers, which has led to a new scam in advance of the cards being issued.
New Medicare cards will no longer include Social Security numbers that make them a target for scammers, which has led to a new scam in advance of the cards being issued. KRT
New Medicare cards will no longer include Social Security numbers that make them a target for scammers, which has led to a new scam in advance of the cards being issued. KRT

Crime

June 01, 2017 12:53 PM

Seniors beware of new Medicare scams

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

Seniors are being warned not to fall for new Medicare scams.

Medicare will be sending beneficiaries new cards in April 2018 that no longer include Social Security numbers

Scammers claiming to be with Medicare are calling people now and asking them to confirm information to receive the new card, according to the Washington State Office of the Insurance Commissioner.

Some say there is a charge for the new card, and others are collecting information like Social Security numbers for identity theft purposes.

The state insurance commissioner says there is no charge for the new Medicare card and Medicare will never call asking for identifying information.

If a call is suspicious, hang up and call the state’s Senior Medicare Patrol at 800-562-6900.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Richland police looking for man who shot at casino

Richland police looking for man who shot at casino 0:09

Richland police looking for man who shot at casino
Kennewick police find water pipe break 0:17

Kennewick police find water pipe break
Pasco man beats stretch limousine with a 2x4 0:07

Pasco man beats stretch limousine with a 2x4

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos