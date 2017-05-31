Homeless, pregnant woman allegedly set garbage fires for a place to stay

A pregnant homeless woman was looking to go to jail when she allegedly started several fires in garbage bins.
Kennewick police responded to reports of a woman setting the fires Wednesday afternoon in the area of 200 N. Dennis St. The fire department extinguished the blazes. No buildings were damaged and no one was injured.
The suspect, Patricia Mae Fouraker, 31, told officers she needed to get off the streets and wanted to go to jail.
She presently is not booked into Benton County Jail, according to records.
Comments