Police release video connected with Richland shooting

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:09 Richland police looking for man who shot at casino Pause 0:17 Kennewick police find water pipe break 0:07 Pasco man beats stretch limousine with a 2x4 1:29 Pasco police use PIT maneuver to trap stolen car 0:14 Semi trailer rolls on I-82 dumping asphalt 0:40 2 vehicle collision in Pasco on Thursday 0:14 Serious crash along I-82 near Benton City 0:11 VIDEO: Ghost knocker sought by West Richland police 5:59 WSP reminds people to drive safely in construction zones on I-90 0:12 Suspect upgrades misdemeanor to felony on way to jail Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email A witness reported hearing several shots fired outside Joker’s Casino on the 600 block of Wellsian Way at 12:45 a.m. Monday. People spotted a silver Chrysler 300 speeding away after the shots. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 509-942-7340. Courtesy Richland police

A witness reported hearing several shots fired outside Joker’s Casino on the 600 block of Wellsian Way at 12:45 a.m. Monday. People spotted a silver Chrysler 300 speeding away after the shots. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 509-942-7340. Courtesy Richland police