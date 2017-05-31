Police release video connected with Richland shooting

Richland police released videos showing the silver Chrysler 300 seen near a Monday morning shooting.
The videos show the car driving through the parking lot of Joker’s Casino, Atomic Bowl and Joker’s Comedy Club on the 600 block of Wellsian Way. A witness reported hearing several shots fired at 12:45 a.m. and spotted the Chrysler speeding away.
Officers found seven 9mm shell casings on the road, but did not find where the bullets landed.
Anyone with information about the incident or the car, is asked to call the Richland Police Department at 509-942-7340.
Comments