A witness reported hearing several shots fired outside Joker’s Casino on the 600 block of Wellsian Way at 12:45 a.m. Monday. People spotted a silver Chrysler 300 speeding away after the shots. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 509-942-7340. Courtesy Richland police

Crime

May 31, 2017 3:50 PM

Police release video connected with Richland shooting

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

Richland police released videos showing the silver Chrysler 300 seen near a Monday morning shooting.

The videos show the car driving through the parking lot of Joker’s Casino, Atomic Bowl and Joker’s Comedy Club on the 600 block of Wellsian Way. A witness reported hearing several shots fired at 12:45 a.m. and spotted the Chrysler speeding away.

Officers found seven 9mm shell casings on the road, but did not find where the bullets landed.

Anyone with information about the incident or the car, is asked to call the Richland Police Department at 509-942-7340.

