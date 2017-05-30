Police investigating Richland casino gunshots

Richland police want to know more about who fired a gun seven times outside of a casino early Monday.
A witness reported hearing several shots fired outside Joker’s Casino on the 600 block of Wellsian Way at 12:45 a.m. People spotted a silver Chrysler 300 speeding away after the shots.
Officers found seven 9mm shell casings on the road, but did not find where the bullets landed.
“We know of no targets, no damage from gunshots. No one was in a confrontation, so the investigation is continuing,” Capt. Mike Cobb said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Richland Police Department at 509-942-7340.
Comments