Richland police officers responded to shots being fired at a casino Monday morning
Richland police officers responded to shots being fired at a casino Monday morning File Tri-City Herald
Richland police officers responded to shots being fired at a casino Monday morning File Tri-City Herald

Crime

May 30, 2017 7:15 PM

Police investigating Richland casino gunshots

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

Richland police want to know more about who fired a gun seven times outside of a casino early Monday.

A witness reported hearing several shots fired outside Joker’s Casino on the 600 block of Wellsian Way at 12:45 a.m. People spotted a silver Chrysler 300 speeding away after the shots.

Officers found seven 9mm shell casings on the road, but did not find where the bullets landed.

“We know of no targets, no damage from gunshots. No one was in a confrontation, so the investigation is continuing,” Capt. Mike Cobb said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Richland Police Department at 509-942-7340.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Kennewick police find water pipe break

Kennewick police find water pipe break 0:17

Kennewick police find water pipe break
Pasco man beats stretch limousine with a 2x4 0:07

Pasco man beats stretch limousine with a 2x4
Pasco police use PIT maneuver to trap stolen car 1:29

Pasco police use PIT maneuver to trap stolen car

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos