Pasco police car causes Tuesday morning crash

A Pasco police officer responding to a high-priority call didn’t see another car and they collided in an intersection Tuesday.
Officer Raymond Aparicio, 37, was heading east on Lewis Street in an unmarked 2013 Ford Taurus police car about 10 a.m., said the Washington State Patrol.
Aparicio slowed, but apparently didn’t see the 2014 Kia Rio driven by Rose Bonner, 57, of Pasco, said Pasco police Sgt. Scott Warren.
“It’s looking like it was inattention,” Warren said. “No alcohol is involved. There was no texting and no talking on the phone.”
Bonner was treated for minor injuries at Lourdes Medical Center.
The Washington State Patrol investigated the wreck, and found the collision was caused by Aparicio, who has been with the department about 15 years.
