Mother dies in Highway 395 crash after son allegedly falls asleep

A mother was killed after her son fell asleep at the wheel along U.S. Highway 395 in Adams County, according to the Washington State Patrol
The Spokesman-Review reports that Jaciel Parra Medina, 18, was driving south of Ritzville on Highway 395 at about 5 a.m. Monday when his SUV left the roadway and rolled.
The state patrol said his mother, Gabriela Parra Belton, 48, was a passenger and died at the scene about 24 miles south of Ritzville. She wasn’t wearing a seat belt.
Parra Madina was not injured and was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide, according to police reports.
Trooper Jeff Sevigney says witnesses reported that Parra Medina appeared to be driving more than 100 mph prior to the crash.
Both people in the SUV are from Victor, Idaho, which is east of Idaho Falls near the Wyoming border.
