DUI alleged cause of Pasco crash, no harm to baby

A Kennewick man was taken to jail on suspicion of driving under the influence after a T-bone collision in Pasco early Sunday morning.
Gonzalo Valencia, 21, of Kennewick, was driving a Honda CRV south on 14th Avenue at 12:13 a.m., according to Pasco police reports.
He ran the stop sign at Lewis Street, according to police reports.
His Honda was hit broadside by a Dodge Caliber that had the right of way on Lewis Street, knocking the Honda onto its side.
A 3-month-old baby was among those riding in the Dodge. The baby was buckled into an appropriate car seat and no one in the Dodge was seriously injured, according to police.
Valencia was taken to a hospital emergency room for a bump on his head and then to Franklin County jail.
Valencia faces not only a possible charge of DUI, but possible additional charges of driving with a suspended license, not having a required interlock and reckless driving, according to police.
