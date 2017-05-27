Driver flown to hospital after motorcycle crash north of Pasco

The driver of a motorcycle was flown to the Richland hospital after a crash on Highway 395 at 4:48 p.m. Saturday.
Darrel Ryssel, 67, of Middleton, Idaho, was riding north and was about 23 miles north of Pasco when his motorcycle left the roadway to the left, according to the Washington State Patrol.
His Harley Davidson came to rest in the center median, according to the state patrol.
He was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. His motorcycle was totaled, according to the state patrol.
The cause of the crash is under investigation and possible charges are pending.
