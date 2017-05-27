Police seek person of interest in Hermiston deadly shooting

Hermiston police are asking for help finding a person of interest after a man died of one or more gunshot wounds at a Hermiston apartment complex early Saturday morning.
The first Hermiston officer to arrive after a 2:31 a.m. report of a shooting at 525 S.W. 13th Place found an unresponsive man who did not respond to cardiopulmonary resuscitation.
The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of next of kin Saturday evening.
Investigators would like to speak to Tyree Houfmuse. He is black, 34 years old, about 6 feet 1 inches tall and weighs 200 to 240 pounds. He has several tattoos, including a large rose on the left side of his neck and throat.
In 2015, a Benton County jury found Houfmuse acted in self defense in a shooting at the Village Tavern in Kennewick that paralyzed Anthony L. Asselin.
Anyone with information is asked to call 541-567-5519.
Comments