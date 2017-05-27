Kennewick woman injured in Highway 240 off-ramp crash

A Kennewick woman was injured when she ran into a stopped car at the off ramp to Edison Street on Highway 240 in Kennewick Friday evening.
Yazmani Contreras-Peralta, 35, of Kennewick was driving a Geo Prizm west at 5:46 p.m., when her car ran into the back of a Chevrolet Malibu that had stopped for traffic on the off ramp, according to the Washington State Patrol.
When her car hit the Chevrolet, the Chevrolet ran into a Ford Crown Victoria stopped in front of it, according to police reports.
Saray Delattore, 28, of Kennewick, who was driving the Chevrolet, and Margot Longoria, 58, of Pasco, who was driving the Ford, were not injured, according to police reports.
All three drivers were wearing seat belts.
Contreras-Peralta was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital. She is expected to be cited with second-degree negligent driving, according to police reports.
Comments