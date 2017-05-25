Robber beats man unconscious in Kennewick business

Kennewick police are searching for an assailant who beat a man unconscious with a stick after following him into his office late Wednesday night.
Officers were called about 11:30 p.m. to the Affinity Link office, though it wasn’t clear when the attack happened or who called police.
The suspect had followed the 31-year-old victim into a building at 3311 W. Clearwater Ave. and began punching and beating him with a stick, Kennewick police said.
Officers had to break a glass door to get inside to reach the man, who was unconscious on the floor when they arrived.
The victim suffered minor injuries and was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital for treatment.
