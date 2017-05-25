Kennewick police had to break down the door of a Clearwater Avenue business to reach an unconscious man inside.
May 25, 2017 10:19 AM

Robber beats man unconscious in Kennewick business

By Cameron Probert

Kennewick police are searching for an assailant who beat a man unconscious with a stick after following him into his office late Wednesday night.

Officers were called about 11:30 p.m. to the Affinity Link office, though it wasn’t clear when the attack happened or who called police.

The suspect had followed the 31-year-old victim into a building at 3311 W. Clearwater Ave. and began punching and beating him with a stick, Kennewick police said.

Officers had to break a glass door to get inside to reach the man, who was unconscious on the floor when they arrived.

The victim suffered minor injuries and was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital for treatment.

